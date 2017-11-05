Kris Jenner Prank Shopping With Ellen In Her Ear Is Pure Hilarity

After E! network inked a $150 million deal to renew “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the 99-cent store would seem the last place you’d find family matriarch Kris Kenner.

But that’s exactly where “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” sent the reality TV star as part of the talk show’s hidden earpiece prank series on Friday, and the results couldn’t have been funnier.

The 62-year-old momager, with Ellen feeding directions into her ear, was instructed to eat and wear unpaid merchandise, laugh hysterically on cue, demonstrate her finger-dancing skills, and confess that she buys razors to shave her back to an unsuspecting cashier.

As the video shows, it didn’t take long for her to pull off a pretty convincing celebrity breakdown.

“Hi, I’m Kris Jenner, I’m a big celebrity,” she first tells the cashier, who beams with delight at the introduction. “Before I check out, I have a couple questions.”

Jenner is then instructed to question the prices on a coconut and a pack of razors ― during which she is forced to reveal her hairy secret ― and also ask how much wine a plastic bucket can hold.

The Ellen Show Kris Jenner leans in to whisper a secret to the cashier about a pack of razors.

But it was her last secret shared that left the cashier with a particularly nervous expression on her face.

“Mommy’s broke,” she tells the cashier in a whisper. “But you know what, too blessed to be stressed.”

“And laugh really hard,” Ellen instructs her, prompting Jenner to roll her head back and cackle loudly. “Just keep laughing, just keep laughing, yes!”

The Ellen Show Kris Jenner laughs loudly after telling the cashier, who briefly hid behind the register, that she was being pranked on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Behind her, a man impatiently waits to pay for several items and gives her a glare.

He may not have been amused, but Ellen’s audience sure was.