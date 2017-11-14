Kristal Howard Named One of the Top 25 African American PR Millennials to Watch

A native of Austin, Texas, Kristal Howard is the Head of Corporate Communications and Media Relations for The Kroger Co., in Cincinnati, Ohio. The world’s third largest retailer, Howard started with the company in 2010 as the public relations lead for the Texas region.

As the company’s spokesperson, Howard oversees the national media relations for 2,800 retail food stories in 35 states and the District of Columbia, with 450,000 associates, The Kroger Co. is one of the nation’s largest employers.

Howard graduated magna cum laude earning a bachelor’s degree with a concentration in public relations and minor in retailing and consumer science. She was recently named one of the 10 “Black Women to Know in PR, Tech & Digital Media” by EBONY magazine. Howard was also featured in the “Top 30 under 30” PR Professionals in PR News.

Kristal Howard shares her journey from Austin to Houston, Texas to Cincinnati, Ohio, and beyond.

How was it growing up in Austin, Texas? Tell us about that experience?

I grew up in Southwest Austin in a wonderfully blended family as the youngest of three sisters. I was surrounded by neighbors of every ethnicity, which has helped me to be comfortable engaging and forming personal and professional relationships with people of all backgrounds and life experiences. I’m grateful that my childhood allowed me to be a kid. I’d ride my bike freely or play a game of kickball in my cul-de-sac until the streetlights brightened.

Saturday mornings were reserved for watching cartoons on Nickelodeon, participating in a Girl Scouts activity with my troop, reading a book or volunteering with my family at a local soup kitchen. I was always slow to climb out of bed on Sunday mornings when my parents politely forced me to get dressed for church. I’m glad they did. My spiritual foundation has helped to shape and guide me.

When I was in 4th or 5th grade, I participated in D.A.R.E. [Drug Abuse Resistance Education] curriculum and had to develop an essay about my commitment to live a drug-free lifestyle. I guess it was pretty decent because the educators selected me to read it aloud during an assembly. I don’t remember the words that I wrote on that wide-ruled paper, I just know I almost died from having to speak publicly in front of hundreds of my classmates, but in looking back, it was one of my first revelatory moments that I was called to be a speaker and writer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kristal Howard

When did you become interested in publicity/public relations?

I became interested in publicity and public relations in 2002 when I moved away from home to attend the University of Houston. I found my tribe. I was in an environment with intelligent, curious, adventurous and ambitious people. I was the first in my immediate family to attend a four-year university. In their youth, my dad enlisted in the Army and my mom, Shirley, enrolled at a two-year business trade school. My life changed the day I stepped foot on campus. I can remember attending freshman orientation, and I was only interested in learning about the communications school, and housing and dining options. I didn’t know which aspect of communications I was most passionate about until I took upper-level PR courses. In one of my courses, I recall developing a mock PR plan for Beyoncé’s House of Dereon clothing line, which had recently launched.

What do you love about publicity/public relations?

What I love about publicity and public relations is the ability to influence conversations and behaviors.

In your opinion, tell us the difference between publicity/public relations and social media marketing?

The difference between publicity and social media marketing is both are tools that can be used to protect and enhance a narrative.

Please describe your day-to-day duties as the Head of Corporate Communications for The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Company, no two days are the same. I’ll recap today, September 27 (day of interview). I always roll over to check my phone before I get out of bed to scroll for any important emails, texts or news alerts that I may have received overnight. This morning, I started the day filming an educational video for our associates with our in-house production team where I starred as the talent.

Following the taping, I grabbed an iced coffee with a touch of caramel syrup then headed to the office. Once I arrived, I checked our media monitoring report. Following that, I finalized a news release promoting our support of Hispanic Heritage Month and a donation to Puerto Rico for hurricane disaster relief.

Next, I edited a news release developed by our investor relations team, which announced our [Kroger’s] investor relations conference in New York. Before this news release was distributed on the national wire, I had to gain approval from our legal team.

While all of this was happening, I’m fielded media inquiries that came in via email or phone. I corresponded with the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, TheStreet, Quartz, Store Brands magazine and a podcast producer.

I stopped for lunch today to connect with a colleague who works in our facility engineering department, then the day resumed. I connected with our investor relations director to secure seats for press at our company’s investor relations conference.

My day then shifted to composing messaging and coordinating an event for the company’s first restaurant—Kitchen 1883. Once our press department sends these items to our culinary development team to review for the restaurant, I headed to meet with our digital innovation team to discuss curbside pickup, home delivery, personalized shopping experience and updates to our app.

As the day started to wind down, I connected with our social media team to discuss how to continue to amplify our recently launched Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative. Before I leave the office every day, I always strive to map out the next day. My calendar is my life. I’d be lost without it.

As the spokesperson for The Kroger Co., what are some of the crisis issues you had to manage and handle? Please be specific.

As the spokesperson for the company, I’ve had to handle a variety of issues. Retail is a dynamic business. I’ve managed a touch of everything, including fake news, natural disasters, product recalls, criminal events, activist groups, viral social media content, associate and customer misbehavior, etc.

Before joining, The Kroger Co., tell us about your previous positions in PR, communications, and marketing. Please be specific.

Before joining Kroger, I worked at a couple of full-service marketing agencies. During that time, I had the opportunity to manage PR and brand development for movie studios, nonprofits, retailers, and restaurants.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kristal Howard Havana, Cuba on Holiday

As an avid traveler, where are some of the places you traveled to and what’s your favorite vacation destination?

I’m addicted to passport stamps. I’ve been afforded the opportunity to travel domestically and internationally. A few of my favorite places include Canada, Central America, Dubai, Indonesia, Mexico, Cuba, Caribbean Islands, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New Orleans.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kristal Howard Dubai, UAE on Holiday

What advice do you have for young people who would like to pursue a career in publicity and public relations?

My advice to young people interested in pursuing a career in publicity and public relations is to be a life-long learner, and remain curious; diversify your network and sources of learning and obtaining information; read a lot and write a lot; have mentors for different areas of your life (career, self-development, finances, dating/marriage, etc.); study the art of PR (case studies, current events, political campaigns, national brands, etc.); shadow and intern; make LinkedIn your friend; presentation matters (appearance, delivery, social media persona, etc.); invest in a great headshot early in your career; don’t be afraid to be different, let your unique light shine; be smart with your money and invest and avoid unnecessary debt (#redbottoms); focus on building wealth; and travel the world.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kristal Howard The Public Relations Society of America 2017 International Conference Cision Panel Speaker, Boston, MA

What public relations, media, and communications organizations are you affiliated with?

Over the years, I’ve participated and engaged with PRSA (Public Relations Society of America), ColorComm, IABC (International Association of Business Communicators), AMA (American Marketing Association), Ragan Communications, PR News, TEDx and Texas Conference for Women.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kristal Howard Kristal Howard (l) with Ashley Small (r), president and CEO of Medley, Inc. at AT&T Emerging Leaders Houston Event in 2016.

What was your first publicity, public relations, or communications position or project? Describe in detail.

I was an intern for Moroch, which is a full-service marketing agency based in Dallas, Texas. It was my best job hands-down. During my junior and senior years at the University of Houston, I had the opportunity to gain experience in PR and marketing for entertainment brands, namely movie studios. My role focused on college-level outreach and engagement. During my 18 months with the agency, I tossed out beads and flyers during a LGBT celebration parade, watched movie teasers, and recorded audience reactions, and amassed an impressive collection of Disney classics on DVD.

What are some of the most challenging aspects of your position?

The range of the role requires me to be nimble, responsive and forward thinking. I’m always on.

Tell me about volunteerism and community work?

My parents instilled a spirit of generosity and humbleness in me as a kid when we volunteered as a family at soup kitchens. I’ve been a life-long mentor. In middle school and high school, I was involved in Peer Assistance Leadership (PALs), which translated to my eight-year involvement with Big Brothers Big Sisters in my adult life. Since 2014, I’ve volunteered with Dress for Success as a career readiness and empowerment mentor. I’m now gearing up to become a mentor with an Adopt-A-School program offered through my company, and I’m working to become more active with Give Back Cincinnati, which is an organization committed to enhancing local communities.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?

In the next five years, I would like to have more travel under my belt, while gracefully balancing a family and career.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

In my spare time, I like to do yoga, CrossFit, binge watch my favorite shows, connect with those closest to me, eat enchiladas, and star gaze.

What was the most important and profound lessons you learned from your parents?

My parents taught me to stay grounded, be kind, there are no limits, and how to love despite obstacles.

What is the best advice (professional or personal), you have received and from who?

Some of the best advice I received from people is to “go for it.” My Godmother Barbara reminds me to “Seek the Lord in all you do and say, and all will be well.”

What is your favorite Bible scripture, quote or catch phrase?

My favorite Bible scripture is Psalm 84:11 “For the Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord bestows grace and favor and honor; no good thing will He withhold from those who walk uprightly.”

What keeps you spiritually centered and grounded?

God, family, silence (moments to reflect, think and express gratitude) and being outdoors keeps me spiritually centered and grounded.

What inspires you?

I’m inspired by creating a new norm and standard for my family and those with a vision who work tirelessly to manifest it: entrepreneurs, authors, athletes, social activists, artists, unsung heroes, avid travelers, young people, and those who challenge the status quo, etc.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kristal Howard

What are some of your pop culture’s must haves (music, film, television)

My pop culture must haves are Issa Rae and Tracee Ellis Ross, they can do no wrong in my book. Also, Insecure, This is Us, BoJack Horseman, Wentworth, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, POPSUGAR, BuzzFeed quizzes, Twitter, avocado toast, iced coffee, trap music, Cheryl Strayed, 2 Dope Queens podcast, NPR and TED Talks.

What is your dream project?

My dream project is to lead PR for a major fashion house or fashion week. Following my studies at the University of Houston, I desired to pursue a graduate program at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.

What would you like people to know about you?

I’m an introvert. My Myers-Briggs Type Indicator is ISTJ. And I’m unable to wink although I wish I could!

Gwendolyn Quinn is an award-winning media strategist and consultant with a career spanning more than 25 years. She is a contributor with NBCNews.com/NBCBLK.com, BlackEnterprise.com, HuffPost, and EURWEB.com, among others. Quinn is also a contributor to Souls Revealed and Handle Your Entertainment Business.