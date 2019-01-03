Kristen Bell Brings Dax Shepard To Tears For Birthday Surprise (And Scare) On 'Ellen'

It’s Dax Shepard’s birthday, and we can all cry if we want to.

The “Parenthood” alum marked his 44th birthday on Jan. 2 with an unexpectedly emotional appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” thanks to a little help from wife Kristen Bell.

Shepard lamented that his birthday is the “worst” because of how close it falls to the holidays. But DeGeneres made him feel special with ― what else ― but a pair of overalls decorated with pictures of his longtime idol Brad Pitt.

DeGeneres still had a more few tricks up her sleeve, secretly placing Bell in the audience for the segment “Dr. Dax,” in which the actor fields questions on a range of topics.

“What would you recommend getting someone very special, like a spouse, for their birthday?” the “Veronica Mars” star asked her surprised husband. “Or how would you spoil them on their birthday?”

“In the bedroom?” Shepard responded without missing a beat.

To which Bell replied with a wink, “Let’s say I have in the bedroom covered.”

That’s when things took a turn for the teary, with Shepard earnestly answering Bell’s query with a simple, but powerful statement about their enduring love.

“I would say please, please, please give that person love and support for 11 years,” he said with tears in his eyes. “Give them two beautiful baby girls ― and you’re good.”

Bell couldn’t keep it together, either, becoming visibly emotional before adding, “You’re crying, too!”

“You sit down, young lady!” Shepard joked. “We’ve heard enough of your questions.”

The couple, who wed in 2013 after six years together, share two daughters, Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 5½.

And it wouldn’t be a DeGeneres celebration without a hilarious scare. So, when it came time to present Shepard with his birthday cake, a staff member dressed as a clown jumped out from below.

Happy birthday?