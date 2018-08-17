Kristen Bell Is Every Parent Talking About Needing Coffee In The Morning

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images Kristen Bell joked that she needs coffee before she interacts with her kids in the morning, and we totally get it.

The idea that celebrities are just like us can be laughable at times, but Kristen Bell’s take on loving coffee as a parent is hilariously relatable.

In an interview with PopSugar about her partnership with Old Navy and Omaze, the star of “The Good Place” got real about her love for caffeine in the morning.

“I go right for coffee, and I’m very candid with my children that I don’t want to speak to them about anything before I have that coffee, and they know it,” she said.

Of course, Bell isn’t the only person to turn to coffee before being able to get into parenting mode. Just ask the funny moms and dads of Twitter.

My kids ask so many questions before I've had coffee it's as if they haven't even bothered to get to know me. — Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) July 17, 2017

Just put my cup of coffee in the kitchen cabinet to warm it back up. In case you were wondering how I'm surviving today. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) October 4, 2017

Parents that need to reheat coffee are adorable.



Hardened parents will chug it cold, or chew straight up coffee grounds; they’re desperate. — Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) October 7, 2017

One morning we were out of coffee and I accidently packed a roll of scotch tape in my kid's lunch. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 25, 2017

75 percent of being a stay-at-home parent is reheating the same cup of coffee for days and never drinking more than half of it. — A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) February 20, 2018

In 2017, Bell offered the same funny sentiments to Well+Good but said she had switched to matcha in the mornings.

“I try to have as little interaction with my children as possible before I have some matcha, so our relationship is preserved,” she said. “I like coffee, but it gives me a slump after 30 minutes, so I switched to matcha about a year ago and I love it.”

Bell told PopSugar about what her mornings look like while getting her daughters, 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta, ready for school, saying that she and her husband, actor Dax Shepard, try to split up the mornings, depending on their work schedules.

“Usually I try to get them dressed because they’re in the bedroom, so we might as well knock a couple things off our list that happen in the bedroom,” she said. “Then it’s breakfast. Then they have about a half-hour of playtime while I feed the dog, brush my teeth, put some semblance of sunscreen and pants on to attend preschool.”

When it comes to after school, Bell has one helpful tip. She told PopSugar that to get her kids to talk about their day, she explains why she wants to hear about what they did while they were apart.

She tells her girls, “I ask you about your day, and I ask Daddy about his day because we’ve been separated for a few hours and I wonder how you’re feeling ... if you experienced something today you want to talk about. Also because I’m interested, and it gives us a chance to reconnect to each other.”

Last weekend, the actress documented on Instagram Stories the many emotions she had during Lincoln’s preschool graduation.