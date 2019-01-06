Kristen Bell Is A Grecian Goddess At The 2019 Golden Globes

Kristen Bell looked every inch a goddess on the red carpet at the 76th annual Golden Globes alongside husband Dax Shepard.
The “Good Place” star, who is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, looked stunning in a blush, Grecian-style gown with a plunging neckline and flowing, floor-length skirt.
At one point, Bell twirled to display the gown to its full effect, while Shepard got in the fun, too.
The couple also posed alongside Lady Gaga, who is nominated for “A Star Is Born” and fittingly evoked Judy Garland in a lavender gown.
People on Twitter applauded the look.
Earlier in the night, Bell gave fans a sneak peek at the look on Instagram, where she seemed indecisive about which shoes to pair with the gown.
It was a fitting finale to the week for Shepard, who celebrated his 44th birthday on Jan. 2.