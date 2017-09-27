Kristen Bell Details ‘Toxic’ Way She Used To Fight With Dax Shepard

When we first met, we fell madly in love and I loved the dramatic exit. There’s nothing I craved more. The first year you are working out your kinks. I loved it. We’d get in a fight, because we would fight, a lot, and I’d like yell something then slam the bedroom door, then I’d slam the front door, then I’d get in my car and then I’d skid out the driveway and I would sit around the corner in my car and it felt so good and I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out.