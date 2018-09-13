Kristen Bell Tells Ellen DeGeneres About Her Neighbor's Naked Yoga Sessions

Kristen Bell has yet to experience naked yoga ― but, thanks to a neighbor, she’s “dying to” give it a try.

The “Frozen” and “Good Place” actress returned to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday, where she recalled coming across advertisements for a male neighbor’s naked yoga class in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park on the Nextdoor social networking app.

The ads, she said, usually offer an unexpected eyeful. “When men are doing inversions, it requires you to stare at the picture for a minute to just see what’s going on,” she said. “I just can’t figure out what’s hanging where. ... It’s very interesting to me.”

The host, however, seemed skeptical.

“I don’t think this guy is really doing naked yoga,” DeGeneres quipped. “I think that’s a guy you should call the police on.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bell gave viewers a sneak peek at the second season of her web series, “Momsplaining with Kristen Bell,” in which she witnesses a live birth.

In the show, Bell ― who shares daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, with husband Dax Shepard ― takes a frank look at life from the perspective of a newish parent.