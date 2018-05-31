Kristen Bell Hosts 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' And Gets Grilled About Elsa's Sexuality

The studio audience had a large contingent of “Frozen” fans, some of whom couldn’t resist asking Bell ― who voiced Princess Anna in the Disney megahit ― about the film’s planned sequel, due in theaters next year. One subject Bell couldn’t escape as she took questions from people in the audience was Elsa’s sexuality.

As for whether Elsa, who is voiced by Idina Menzel, would be gay in “Frozen 2,” Bell said, “It’s up to the writers.”

“Actually, it’s really up to Elsa,” she playfully clarified. “It’s her body, her choice.”

Later in the show, Bell welcomed Foxx, who chatted about his Fox game show, “Beat Shazam,” as well as the thrill of performing with Barbra Streisand on her 2016 album, “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway,” and in concert.