Kristen Bell Hosts 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' And Gets Grilled About Elsa's Sexuality

Kristin Bell guest-hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday, where she got the chance to chat with Jamie Foxx and pop-and-lock dancer Ziqi “Lil’ Mushroom” Li.
The studio audience had a large contingent of “Frozen” fans, some of whom couldn’t resist asking Bell ― who voiced Princess Anna in the Disney megahit ― about the film’s planned sequel, due in theaters next year. One subject Bell couldn’t escape as she took questions from people in the audience was Elsa’s sexuality.
After “Frozen” broke box office records, fans began a social media campaign in hopes of persuading Disney to capitalize on the movie’s perceived pro-LGBTQ themes by giving Queen Elsa a girlfriend in “Frozen 2.”
As for whether Elsa, who is voiced by Idina Menzel, would be gay in “Frozen 2,” Bell said, “It’s up to the writers.”
“Actually, it’s really up to Elsa,” she playfully clarified. “It’s her body, her choice.”
Later in the show, Bell welcomed Foxx, who chatted about his Fox game show, “Beat Shazam,” as well as the thrill of performing with Barbra Streisand on her 2016 album, “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway,” and in concert.
It turns out the “Ray” star was uniquely qualified to work with Streisand, showing off cheeky impersonations of her and Sammy Davis Jr. doing a duet of “The Way We Were.”