Kristen Bell Goes Deep With Secrets Of Her 'Healthy' Marriage To Dax Shepard

If you’ve ever been in a fight with your significant other and asked WWKBD ― what would Kristen Bell do ― then look no further than a list the actress crafted on how she and husband Dax Shepard make it work.

In a handwritten Instagram post shared on Valentine’s Day, the “Veronica Mars” star explains someone requested that she write a note for a soon-to-be-married couple.

“I wrote something congratulatory but then thought ‘Kristen! Wait! You are an old married woman, shouldn’t you have some wisdom to share?!’” Bell wrote in the caption.

She ended up with A-to-Z list of tips on how to maintain a healthy relationship.

Bell’s top suggestion is to “stay vulnerable with each other,” which she believes promotes intimacy and connection. She also advised that “necessary separateness” is key to any good relationship, which makes sense especially if you’re both in-demand working actors.

“In 10 yrs, when the dopamine has waned, remember: life is a crazy ride. It’s a privilege to go through it with a partner,” she continued.

Bell and Shepard, who share two daughters, Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 2, wed in 2013 after years of dating. They’ve been candid about their struggles as a couple, including their “toxic” first year together and the therapy they say is the key to marriage.

The “Bad Moms” actress has previously opened up about how she and her husband disagree “on almost anything,” so she also recommends that “loving someone despite their faults, failings, or character defects, is the most powerful loving thing you can do.”

She added: “Rejoice in what makes the other person happy, and allow them their individual interests.”

Bell rounded out her list with perhaps the most powerful advice of all: to always have compassion for your partner if they’re making an effort.

“Know that everyone is doing the best they can with what they’ve got,” she wrote. “So get a bigger emotional tool box to fix your problems.”