Kristen Bell Opens Up About Revolting Side Of Parenthood With Gross-Out Story

Many celebrities like to publicly share stories about the cute side of parenthood. Actress Kristen Bell, however, would rather expose its gross underbelly.

During an appearance on the new Netflix series “The Joel McHale Show,” Bell opened up about how she recently caught a nasty “bug” from her 3-year-old daughter, Delta.

“I did have anal worms two weeks ago,” she told McHale. “I swear to God. They’re called pinworms.”

Bell explained that it all started when she noticed that the carpets at her daughter’s preschool were missing. When she asked about them, the school said they were being cleaned because there was a pinworm outbreak.

Bell, not knowing what pinworms were, said she immediately Googled them and found out they were “so, so contagious.”

“Your kids get them because they put their hands in their mouth and they lay eggs,” she explained.

Bell said she had a feeling that her daughter caught pinworms when she noticed her scratching her butt.

“You have to monitor it and look in their poop and when you wipe their butt,” she said. “Sure enough I wiped and saw a little white worm.”

Soon enough, Bell also caught the little critters. When McHale asked Bell if it was painful, she said, “No, but it was very itchy.”