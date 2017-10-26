Kristen Bell Says 'Veronica Mars' Miniseries 'Is Going To Happen'

Kristen Bell still loves her “Veronica Mars” roots.

In the age of reboots and revivals, Bell is determined to make sure that her fans get their fill of the cult-favorite television series. The actress was called Wednesday during a Facebook Live interview on IndieWire with Ryan Hansen, another “Veronica Mars” alum, to answer questions about a revival.

Long story short, she and creator Rob Thomas are working on doing some revival that works around her complicated contracts.

“Personally, and I think that Rob probably agrees, (A) we’ll never make the fans pay for it again, (B) the format works better in an episodic, where you get a little more of it,” Bell told Hansen and IndieWire. “So we want to do a miniseries. We are willing to put the effort in. I mean, if I have to do it as ′Murder, She Wrote’ at 80, we’re going to do it. It’s going to happen.”

Any revival would obviously have to include Bell, who played the title character, but the actress is in a contract for NBC’s comedy “The Good Place.” She says that she and Thomas have been emailing “every couple of months” to find an outlet that would work to bring the iconic character back into our lives.

“Veronica Mars” was initially aired on the UPN/CW networks and was canceled in 2007 after three seasons. Even though the show was short-lived, fans were obsessed with the murder-mystery plots and Veronica’s acerbic wit.

Bell and Thomas started a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for a “Veronica Mars” movie, and fans donated over $2 million in a day. The movie came out in 2014 with a full cast, including Bell, Hansen, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni and Percy Daggs III.