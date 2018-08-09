Kristen Bell's Bedtime Song Is A Shoutout To Parents Everywhere

Kristen Bell ― known for her acting skills and her vocal talents ― has provided a song for parents to help them get their kids to sleep. But it has a major twist.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday, the star of “The Good Place” channeled her role as Princess Anna in “Frozen” and sang a version of the film’s song “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Kimmel asked the actress and mom of two to sing the song after pointing out that, as Princess Anna, she wasn’t a part of Disney’s project in which parents can call 1-877-7-MICKEY to hear classic characters offer kids a good-night message. Bell’s version of the song, which can be heard in the video above, is definitely a shoutout more for parents than kids.