Kristen Bell's Bizarre Poolwear Charms Husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell has some quirky swim fashion on her hands.
In a picture posted Monday by her husband, Dax Shepard, Bell showed off the gloves she wears in the pool.
“She hates the feeling of pruney finger tips on skin,” Shepard explained with the hashtags #Hollyweird and #Iloveher.
Hey, no judgments here either.
Bell’s swimwear choice might have seemed a little less unusual had she been wearing the webbed gloves swimmers use to train, which she doesn’t seem to be. But all things considered, the gloves aren’t that odd ― she could have been in a bikini made of frogs.
