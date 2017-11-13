Kristen Stewart showed up to an award show on Friday with a hairstyle you don’t normally see on the red carpet: a mullet.

The 27-year-old actress buzzed and bleached her hair earlier this year for an upcoming role. It’s now grown out enough to become an ombré hairstyle more commonly associated with Billy Ray Cyrus and his “Achy Breaky Heart” days.

John Sciulli via Getty Images Kristen Stewart attends the 31st American Cinematheque Award presentation honoring Amy Adams on Nov. 10.

Below is a better view of Stewart’s hair in pictures from a Refinery29 event she attended the night before:

Charley Gallay via Getty Images Quite the look!

Charley Gallay via Getty Images Amy Emmerich, chief content officer at Refinery29, and Kristen Stewart at the premiere of Stewart's short film "Come Swim" on Nov. 9 in Los Angeles.

Stewart first unveiled her radical new hairstyle in March at the Los Angeles premiere of “Personal Shopper.” Celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager was behind the buzzcut.

“We tried something a little different today,” Brager wrote on Instagram at the time.

A post shared by 🌵☀️Bridget Brager☀️🌵 (@bridgetbragerhair) on Mar 7, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

It looks like Stewart and her team have had fun styling the hair a few different ways over the past few months.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Attending the "120 Beats Per Minute" premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20 in Cannes, France.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images At the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017–2018 show on July 4 in Paris, France.

Lars Niki via Getty Images Attending the MoMA screening of Refinery29's "Come Swim" on Aug. 30 in New York City.

Santiago Felipe via Getty Images Attending the "Rebel in the Rye" premiere on Sept. 6 in New York City.

Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images Attending Elle's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration on Oct. 16 in Los Angeles.