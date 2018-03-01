Kroger, the largest U.S. supermarket chain, announced Thursday that it will no longer sell firearms or ammunition to buyers under age 21 through its Fred Meyer superstores.

“In response to the tragic events in Parkland and elsewhere, we’ve taken a hard look at our policies and procedures for firearm sales,” Kristal Howard, the company’s head of corporate communications and media relations, said in a statement emailed to HuffPost. “Recent events demonstrate the need for additional action on the part of responsible gun retailers. We are raising the minimum age to 21 to purchase firearms and ammunition in all of our Fred Meyer locations that sell firearms.”

Kroger is the third major U.S. retailer, after Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart, to vow stricter policies on gun purchases in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.