Trump Aide Larry Kudlow Calls Justin Trudeau Trade Comments A 'Betrayal'

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Sunday intensified the administration’s feud with Justin Trudeau, calling the Canadian prime minister’s criticisms of President Donald Trump’s tariff proposals “a betrayal” that “really kind of stabbed us in the back.”

“He made an error,” Kudlow said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “He should take it back.”

Trudeau, whose country hosted a weekend gathering of the Group of Seven major industrial nations, on Saturday termed Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union “kind of insulting.” Trudeau, who threatened retaliatory tariffs, also said Canada would not be “pushed around.”

Trump quickly responded by personally attacking Trudeau. He also said that because of Trudeau’s comments, he instructed U.S. trade representatives to not sign the communique the G-7 leaders had agreed upon expressing the need for “free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade.”

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Trump and Trudeau have been ramping up insults ― with Trump characteristically going further than Trudeau ― as the two countries bicker over tariffs.

“State of the Union” host Jake Tapper asked Kudlow what right Trump and other U.S. officials had to be offended by Trudeau’s comments, given the dispute.

Kudlow argued that tariffs Canada imposes on U.S. goods made Trudeau fair game for the Trump response

In urging Trudeau to apologize for his comments, he also said the prime minister’s statements were a “diplomatic betrayal” as Trump headed to Singapore to his high-profile summit with North Korean leader with Kim Jong-un.

Kudlow said Kim must not see “American weakness” on the eve of the Tuesday summit.