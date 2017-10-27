KVR Releases New Single "The Vision"

Up and coming artist KVR has released a dope new single titled “The Vision”. Produced and written by KVR himself, this tune was crafted with a lot of love and positive energy.

On this song you will hear KVR expressing to a woman how he will be her crutch and support system, the opposite of what her man is. His unique ability to tell a story through song, stands out most on this track.

KVR is headed straight to stardom and has no intentions on slowing down! He has “The Vision” and right mindset to leave a lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

Press play below to hear the latest material from KVR and stream his new joint here https://open.spotify.com/track/2ulxxYsAsCtsAcXnelOcb4 !