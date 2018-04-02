Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Share First Public Video With Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated Easter alongside the Kardashian/Jenner clan on Sunday and the couple brought along their newborn, Stormi Webster.
The two posed for a family Snapchat that showed Scott (real name Jacques Webster) holding little Stormi, while Jenner looked lovingly over his shoulder. It’s the first public video of the three.
Another Snapchat video from Jenner’s account shows Stormi looking up at her dad, smiling, while someone in the background says, “The way she looks at you.”
The day before the Easter celebration, the two helped celebrate Jordyn Woods’ mother’s birthday and posed for a picture without Stormi:
The beauty mogul and “Butterfly Effect” rapper welcomed their first child together on Feb. 1.
“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner said in an announcement after giving birth. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”
Though the 20-year-old remained extremely secretive throughout her pregnancy, she’s recently opened up about the experience and being a new mother.
In a Twitter Q&A with fans in March, Jenner revealed that her mom was “sooo supportive” of her pregnancy. The “Life of Kylie” star said that she missed eating sushi the most when she was expecting, and told fans she only experienced one really weird craving.
“Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol” Jenner tweeted.
She also gave one fan advice about being pregnant and told her not to be afraid of having a baby.
“I wasn’t afraid! & you shouldn’t be either. We were made for this,” the reality star said.
Pretty soon Jenner’s older sister Khloe Kardashian will be the one dishing out pregnancy advice, as the 33-year-old old is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson any day now.