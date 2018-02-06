ENTERTAINMENT
02/06/2018 04:23 pm ET

Kylie Jenner Announces The Name Of Her First Child

It's not what people originally predicted.

By Carly Ledbetter

Kylie Jenner announced via Instagram on Tuesday that she has named her first child Stormi.

It is Jenner’s first child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

The 20-year-old reality star and beauty mogul announced on Sunday that she’d given birth to a daughter on Feb. 1 after months of speculation around her suspected pregnancy. 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Kylie wrote in her announcement. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!” 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Instagram Kylie Jenner Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner Announces The Name Of Her First Child

CONVERSATIONS