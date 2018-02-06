Kylie Jenner Announces The Name Of Her First Child

Kylie Jenner announced via Instagram on Tuesday that she has named her first child Stormi.
It is Jenner’s first child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.
The 20-year-old reality star and beauty mogul announced on Sunday that she’d given birth to a daughter on Feb. 1 after months of speculation around her suspected pregnancy.
“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Kylie wrote in her announcement. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”
