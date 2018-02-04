Kylie Jenner Announces Birth Of A Daughter

The sole heir to the lip kit empire has been born: Kylie Jenner has given birth.

Jenner announced Sunday that she had delivered a baby girl on Thursday. She apologized to fans for not confirming the pregnancy sooner, citing her desire for a “stress free” experience.

She also released a video documenting the pregnancy.

here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months.. ♥️ https://t.co/dkRKkcxwsS — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 4, 2018

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan (who among us has not ― both inadvertently and intentionally), then you know rumors about Jenner’s pregnancy have been swirling for months.

Multiple outlets confirmed the pregnancy in September and, despite that, the youngest member of Kris Jenner’s brood never addressed the reports or confirmed to the public that she was pregnant.

This refusal to speak wasn’t the worst part. In the weeks leading up to the birth, Jenner only posted photos of things like the new matte lipsticks for her Kylie Cosmetics brand or close-up shots of her face on social media. In Snapchats and other posts where Jenner’s midsection could possibly be seen, any sort of glimpse of a pregnancy was visually obstructed by baggy sweatshirts or oversized T-shirts.

The 20-year-old was also bizarrely missing from the family’s Christmas card photo shoot this year ― the Kardashian-Jenners will give us nothing for free!

Jenner has been dating Travis Scott since April 2017. The two were first seen together at Coachella not long after Jenner split with rapper Tyga, whom she had dated on and off for a few years.

“They’re just guesses,” Scott told Billboard when he was asked recently about rumors of Kylie’s pregnancy and whether he was the father. “Let them keep fishing.”