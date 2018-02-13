She's Back: Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo Of Herself Since Giving Birth

Did you miss her? Just when we’d adjusted to the Kylie Jenner-sized hole in our social media feeds, the reality TV star is back on her game and making her triumphant return to Instagram.

More than a week after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster, Jenner has shared the first real photos of herself, racking up almost 7 million likes in less than 24 hours. Tracksuits are having a moment ― just ask Armie Hammer ― and, well, so is Jenner, so, of course, she’s rocking a head-to-toe ruby red look in the pics.

The beauty mogul kicks back at the wheel of her Bentley with her eyes closed in two photos sans caption she shared on Monday.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2018 at 5:38pm PST

Over the weekend, the 20-year-old was spotted for the first time since welcoming her first child with rapper Travis Scott. Sporting a Prada fanny pack, bicycle shorts and tennis shoes, Jenner was photographed exiting her SUV with BFF Jordyn Woods by her side in Los Angeles.

After taking a monthslong break from the public eye to keep her pregnancy private, the new mom revealed the baby girl’s name in a record-breaking post last week that even put Beyoncé’s Instagram popularity to shame.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner previously said of withdrawing from the spotlight. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how.”

She went on to share an emotional 11-minute video to give fans a peek at her pregnancy and how she spent her time away.