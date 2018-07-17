STYLE & BEAUTY
47 Photos Of Kylie Jenner's Evolution As A Beauty Trendsetter

“It’s like Kylie singlehandedly gave a whole generation the ticket to a more enhanced version of themselves.”
By Julia Brucculieri
Kylie Jenner is, hands down, one of the most influential 20-year-olds in the world. (Just one of her tweets dropped Snapchat’s value by $1.3 billion.) People want to dress like her, look like her, wear their hair like her and do their makeup like her (using Kylie Cosmetics, of course). 

Last week, the reality star and beauty mogul threw us a curveball, confirming that she’d had her lip fillers removed (you can dissolve fillers with an injectable enzyme called hyaluronidase). For someone who’s basically made a fortune thanks to her lips ― her first lip kits sold out in under a minute, proof that people want to buy what she’s selling ― we’ll admit the news was a little surprising. 

Over the past few years, Jenner’s plump pout has become something of a signature. Sure, she’s changed her hair color and loves playing with makeup, but her lips have always been a hot topic in the world of celebrity beauty news.

In her late teen years, the world noticed Jenner’s lips becoming fuller and fuller, but she simply chalked it up to some expert pouting and a little makeup magic. And just like that, plenty of tutorials popped up online teaching us how to over-line our lips to achieve Jenner’s look. (It should be noted, though, that Jenner has faced her fair share of criticism thanks to her lips; she’s been accused of cultural appropriation on multiple occasions and has been called out for profiting off black creativity.)

In 2015, everything changed. During an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the Forbes cover girl confirmed that she had, in fact, gotten lip injections. It wasn’t long before Jenner fans tried to re-create her plumped pout on themselves, using glass cups and injuring themselves in the process

Even plastic surgeons admitted Jenner’s influence on their industry. A 2016 report released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) revealed significant growth in the number of lip implants and lip injections in 2015.

Jenner’s doctor told WWD, “It’s like Kylie singlehandedly gave a whole generation the ticket to a more enhanced version of themselves.”

Speaking of her influence, Jenner told Us Weekly in 2016, “I started to realize my reach when I did a bunch of meet and greets for mine and my sister’s PacSun line [in 2013]. Almost every girl would have gray hair if I had gray hair. [If I had blue hair], every girl would have blue hair and she’d be like, ‘I did it because of you!’”

Jenner’s influence is especially visible on social media, where full lips seem to be the norm again among top models and influencers. (They’re all starting to look the same!) But considering Jenner’s influence, we’d bet her latest beauty decision will inspire others to follow suit. Only time will tell what happens, of course, but we’ll be here, trying to keep up. 

If the meantime, let’s take a look at the photos that show her evolution over the years.

  • 2000
    Kylie Jenner, left, at the&nbsp;world premiere of "The Emperor's New Groove" on Dec. 10, 2000, in Hollywood.
  • 2003
    Kylie Jenner, right, at the 22nd annual Santa Barbara Triathlon on Aug. 23, 2003, in Santa Barbara, California.
  • 2004
    Kylie Jenner, right, at the world premiere of "Teacher's Pet"&nbsp;in Hollywood on Jan. 11, 2004.
  • 2005
    At the Dream Foundation's "A Day to Dream" on July 24, 2005, in Santa Barbara.
  • 2007
    Kylie Jenner (left) at the Dash Fall 2007 Fashion Show in Los Angeles.
  • 2007
    Kylie Jenner (right) at the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" viewing party on Oct. 16, 2007, in Agoura Hills, California.
  • 2008
    Kylie Jenner (right) at A Time for Heroes Celebrity Carnival on&nbsp;June 8, 2008, in Los Angeles.
  • 2009
    Kylie Jenner (second from left) at the Teen Choice Awards 2009 on&nbsp;Aug. 9, 2009, in Universal City, California.
  • 2009
    At the release party for the new album "Kiss &amp; Tell" by Selena Gomez and The Scene on Sept. 30, 2009, in Hollywood.
  • 2010
    At the "Easy A" premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on Sept. 13, 2010, in Hollywood.
  • 2010
    At&nbsp;The Taste of Beverly Hills wine &amp; food festival on&nbsp;Sept. 2, 2010, in Beverly Hills.
  • 2010
    At the Los Angeles "Burlesque" premiere on Nov. 15, 2010, in Hollywood.
  • 2011
    At the&nbsp;Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne spring 2012 fashion show on Sept.&nbsp;12, 2011, in New York City.
  • 2011
    Walking&nbsp;the runway at the Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne Fashion Show on Sept. 12, 2011, in New York City.
  • 2011
    At the 2011 Hollywood Style Awards on Nov. 13, 2011, in Los Angeles.
  • 2012
    Attending&nbsp;Fashion's Night Out 2012 on Sept. 6, 2012, in Los Angeles.
  • 2012
    At the&nbsp;Abbey Dawn by Avril Lavigne spring 2013 fashion show on Sept.10, 2012, in New York City.
  • 2012
    At the Evening Sherri Hill spring 2013 fashion show on Sept. 7, 2012, in New York City.
  • 2012
    At the 2012 KIIS FM Jingle Ball on&nbsp;Dec. 3, 2012, in Los Angeles.
  • 2013
    At the 2013 MTV Movie Awards at Sony Pictures Studios on April 14, 2013, in Culver City, California.
  • 2013
    At the premiere of "After Earth" on May 29, 2013, in New York City.
  • 2013
    At the Los Angeles premiere of "Ender's Game" on Oct. 28, 2013, in Hollywood.
  • 2013
    At the 2013 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles.
  • 2014
    At the&nbsp;2014 Billboard Music Awards on May 18, 2014, in Las Vegas.
  • 2014
    At the 2014 MuchMusic Video Awards on June 15, 2014, in Toronto.
  • 2014
    At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 24, 2014, in Inglewood, California.
  • 2014
    At&nbsp;the 2014 American Music Awards on Nov. 23, 2014, in Los Angeles.
  • 2015
    At the&nbsp;GQ and Giorgio Armani Grammys After Party on&nbsp;Feb. 8, 2015, in Hollywood.
  • 2015
    At the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on&nbsp;May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas.
  • 2015
    At the Sugar Factory opening on June 19, 2015, in Miami Beach.
