47 Photos Of Kylie Jenner's Evolution As A Beauty Trendsetter

Kylie Jenner is, hands down, one of the most influential 20-year-olds in the world. (Just one of her tweets dropped Snapchat’s value by $1.3 billion.) People want to dress like her, look like her, wear their hair like her and do their makeup like her (using Kylie Cosmetics, of course).
Last week, the reality star and beauty mogul threw us a curveball, confirming that she’d had her lip fillers removed (you can dissolve fillers with an injectable enzyme called hyaluronidase). For someone who’s basically made a fortune thanks to her lips ― her first lip kits sold out in under a minute, proof that people want to buy what she’s selling ― we’ll admit the news was a little surprising.
Over the past few years, Jenner’s plump pout has become something of a signature. Sure, she’s changed her hair color and loves playing with makeup, but her lips have always been a hot topic in the world of celebrity beauty news.
In her late teen years, the world noticed Jenner’s lips becoming fuller and fuller, but she simply chalked it up to some expert pouting and a little makeup magic. And just like that, plenty of tutorials popped up online teaching us how to over-line our lips to achieve Jenner’s look. (It should be noted, though, that Jenner has faced her fair share of criticism thanks to her lips; she’s been accused of cultural appropriation on multiple occasions and has been called out for profiting off black creativity.)
In 2015, everything changed. During an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the Forbes cover girl confirmed that she had, in fact, gotten lip injections. It wasn’t long before Jenner fans tried to re-create her plumped pout on themselves, using glass cups and injuring themselves in the process.
Even plastic surgeons admitted Jenner’s influence on their industry. A 2016 report released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) revealed significant growth in the number of lip implants and lip injections in 2015.
Jenner’s doctor told WWD, “It’s like Kylie singlehandedly gave a whole generation the ticket to a more enhanced version of themselves.”
Speaking of her influence, Jenner told Us Weekly in 2016, “I started to realize my reach when I did a bunch of meet and greets for mine and my sister’s PacSun line [in 2013]. Almost every girl would have gray hair if I had gray hair. [If I had blue hair], every girl would have blue hair and she’d be like, ‘I did it because of you!’”
Jenner’s influence is especially visible on social media, where full lips seem to be the norm again among top models and influencers. (They’re all starting to look the same!) But considering Jenner’s influence, we’d bet her latest beauty decision will inspire others to follow suit. Only time will tell what happens, of course, but we’ll be here, trying to keep up.
If the meantime, let’s take a look at the photos that show her evolution over the years.