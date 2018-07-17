47 Photos Of Kylie Jenner's Evolution As A Beauty Trendsetter

Kylie Jenner is, hands down, one of the most influential 20-year-olds in the world. (Just one of her tweets dropped Snapchat’s value by $1.3 billion.) People want to dress like her, look like her, wear their hair like her and do their makeup like her (using Kylie Cosmetics, of course).

Over the past few years, Jenner’s plump pout has become something of a signature. Sure, she’s changed her hair color and loves playing with makeup, but her lips have always been a hot topic in the world of celebrity beauty news.

Even plastic surgeons admitted Jenner’s influence on their industry. A 2016 report released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) revealed significant growth in the number of lip implants and lip injections in 2015.

Jenner’s doctor told WWD, “It’s like Kylie singlehandedly gave a whole generation the ticket to a more enhanced version of themselves.”

Speaking of her influence, Jenner told Us Weekly in 2016, “I started to realize my reach when I did a bunch of meet and greets for mine and my sister’s PacSun line [in 2013]. Almost every girl would have gray hair if I had gray hair. [If I had blue hair], every girl would have blue hair and she’d be like, ‘I did it because of you!’”

Jenner’s influence is especially visible on social media, where full lips seem to be the norm again among top models and influencers. (They’re all starting to look the same!) But considering Jenner’s influence, we’d bet her latest beauty decision will inspire others to follow suit. Only time will tell what happens, of course, but we’ll be here, trying to keep up.

If the meantime, let’s take a look at the photos that show her evolution over the years.