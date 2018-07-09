Kylie Jenner confirmed why she looks different in new photos she posted on Instagram Sunday.

A fan commented that the beauty mogul “looks like the old Kylie, idk why” in the pictures Jenner posted with her friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou. The 20-year-old responded that she “got rid of all my filler,” in reference to her lip filler.

After Jenner commented on her new (yet old) look, she also replied to a fan who said that she looked “stunning [with] more natural looking lips” with exclamation points and heart-eyed emoji smiley faces.

Jenner famously revealed that she had gotten lip filler injections on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2015, after denying that she’d done anything to enhance her much fuller pout (save for over-lining her lips with lip liner).

“I have temporary lip fillers, it’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do,” she said in a confessional on the show.

“I’m just not ready to talk to reporters about my lips yet because everyone always picks us apart,” the reality star added. “I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn’t lie.”

Just a few months later ― after she’d turned 18 ― the Kylie Cosmetics founder was more willing to talk about the filler she used in an interview with The New York Times.

“I still do Juvéderm for my lips. I go to Dr. Ourian in Beverly Hills. He’s the best, and he’s super natural about it,” she told the Times. “I was going to somebody before, and it was just looking crazy.”

She added, “I would recommend that anyone who gets it done go for a filler that lasts only two to four months. It’s annoying to keep going back, but you have the option of stopping it.”

And stop it she has. Perhaps she’ll reveal more in another Kardashian confessional on the show.