Kylie Jenner’s Grammys Look Is A Confusing Pink Mess

Kylie Jenner showed up to the 2019 Grammys Awards red carpet on Sunday in a long-sleeved, pink pantsuit creation that looked like a cross between a Yeezy Barbie doll and a look from “The Breakfast Club.”

The Balmain look from the design house’s Spring/Summer 2019 Couture collection featured a halter top flared out into pink gloves and oversized pants, complete with a white and silver belt and matching pink heels.

The beauty mogul and mother of superstar Stormi Webster wore her hair up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

She walked the carpet with her boyfriend, “Sicko Mode” rapper Travis Scott, who is nominated for three Grammy Awards.

Jenner and Scott recently celebrated their daughter Stormi’s first birthday with an Astroworld-themed party, complete with a giant carnival and blow up doll of the little one’s face.

Along with the birthday party, the two also stopped by Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Awards Gala over the weekend. Jenner wore a gorgeous, satin dress with a sky-high slit and matching lip.

