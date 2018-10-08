Kylie Jenner Is Family Planning: 'I Definitely Want Another Girl'

Kylie Jenner kept her first pregnancy under wraps, but she’s broadcasting her desire to have another child.
The beauty mogul revealed she’s planning on growing her family with rapper Travis Scott after the two welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Stormi, in February.
“Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby, but when is the question,” she told fans during a Snapchat on Saturday. “I’m definitely not ready right this second, and I don’t know when I will be.”
Jenner famously wouldn’t say whether she was expecting during her pregnancy, despite intense speculation. She stepped away from the public eye for months, then announced her new arrival after she’d already given birth.
The reality TV star hinted she won’t take the same furtive approach for baby No. 2.
“When I do [have another baby] I would love to share more of that with you guys,” she told her fans on Snapchat.
As for potential names, Jenner is already cooking up a few ideas for Stormi’s future sibling.
“Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven’t found anything that I love, love,” she said.
“But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name, that’s all I know,” she added.
Jenner also addressed fans’ questions about Stormi’s relationship with her father, calling the 8-month-old a total “daddy’s girl.”
“They have this crazy connection and she’s definitely a daddy’s girl,” Jenner said. “It’s cute to watch. When dad’s around, I’m not even there. It’s like she doesn’t see me, but it’s cool.”
Jenner’s mother Kris recently revealed that she “pulled” Stormi out during her daughter’s delivery.
“She just kept saying: ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go: ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’” the momager explained in a clip from the family’s reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
“She was so calm. It was really exciting,” she said, adding: “I delivered the baby! I delivered her. I pulled her out.”