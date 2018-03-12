Since giving birth in early February, Kylie Jenner has been relatively open about sharing details of her pregnancy with fans and posting pictures of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old beauty mogul finally revealed more news about her months out of the public eye (and mostly away from social media), during an informal Twitter Q&A.

Jenner told her followers that mom Kris Jenner was “sooo supportive” when she initially told her she was pregnant. And the first sister she revealed the big news to was either Khloe or Kourtney (Kylie couldn’t remember).

And although there wasn’t one “worst part” about being pregnant, according to Kylie, she said that she had a really hard time “not being able to eat sushi.” The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also said she craved Eggos, In-N-Out and donuts.

there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol 😂 I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot 😊 https://t.co/4IPq9Wv2yh — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

The 20-year-old said that her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott (real name Jacques Webster) is “the best” with Stormi. According to Jenner, the two were sure they were having a boy before their gender reveal.

She also revealed that Stormi and Chicago, Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s West’s newborn daughter, are already besties. And if she had to pick a “favorite feature” of her daughter, it’s her “little toes.”

Jenner offered some advice to a fan who asked if the reality star was afraid to give birth.

“I wasn’t afraid! & you shouldn’t be either,” she tweeted. “We were made for this.”

Kylie also teased that she has a ton of maternity photos that she might release one day.

Jenner and Scott welcomed little Stormi into the world on Feb.1 and publicly announced her birth a few days later.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner said in her announcement about Stormi. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”

