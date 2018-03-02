Kylie Jenner’s latest pictures are causing a Stormi on the internet.

The new mom released the first two photos of herself holding Stormi Webster, her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, Thursday on Instagram.

The pictures show Jenner wearing a black patterned sweatsuit with what looks a pair of Yeezy Mud Rat 500s, which are part of Kanye West’s Spring 2018 collection. Little Stormi wears a cream onesie with animal ears, and white socks.

“my angel baby is 1 month old today,” Jenner captioned the post.

The second photo gives a better look at her daughter, though Jenner has managed to keep Stormi’s face somewhat hidden in pictures since her birth.

The reality star also posted an Instagram story that marked one month since she gave birth:

Of course, new dad Travis Scott made sure to mark Stormi’s one-month milestone as well. The rapper on Thurseday posted a picture on Snapchat showing his daughter wearing a “daddy” shirt.

“My lil mama one month today,” he wrote, referencing the “daddy” on her shirt as “her favorite [parental] unit of course.”

Stormi was born on Feb. 1, weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Jenner publicly announced the birth a few days later in a message to fans and a sweet, 11-minute long video called “To Our Daughter” that looked back at her pregnancy.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner said in the announcement. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst!”

The lip kit mogul broke the internet last month when she posted her first photo of Stormi and announced her name:

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has also shared a Snapchat of the baby’s cute little toes, along with updates on how she’s doing.