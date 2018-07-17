Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s first photo shoot as a couple has landed.

On the August cover of GQ, the dynamic duo are in an intimate embrace that features a whole lot of leg:

A post shared by GQ (@gq) on Jul 17, 2018 at 5:09am PDT

The shoot, starring the parents of Stormi Webster, features a wide array of saucy images and a not-too-revealing interview to boot.

Jenner told the publication that Scott was whispering in her ear “the whole time” during the shoot because he “just doesn’t like taking the photos.” Meanwhile, she appears cool, calm and collected in the behind-the-scenes footage that was shared on Twitter.

A behind-the-scenes look at Kylie and Travis’s GQ cover shoot—their first as a couple https://t.co/vWLD1hNHfE pic.twitter.com/FpbU7p69C7 — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 17, 2018

The images set social media aflame and Twitter, naturally, had a lot to say:

You may not like them but these photos are 🔥♥️ @GQMagazine pic.twitter.com/PDaVpiGb7r — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) July 17, 2018

OMGGGGGGGG I AM SHOOK 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/R963NR1Pzy — Mando 🌞 (@armandorendon61) July 17, 2018

kylie jenner and travis scott took inspiration from jane birkin serge gainsbourg <3 pic.twitter.com/2q7wvyJvVI — 🦋 (@silkynhoney) July 17, 2018

I don't really care about GQ, or Kylie Jenner, or Travis Scott.



I am happy to see a scar so prominently on display (not even minimised with airbrushing)



It's one scar. No sad story.



It's a big step forward for those of us with many #scars who only see perfect skin on others. https://t.co/7qyjShCqSo — Redacted (@Handle_Barred_) July 17, 2018

MOM AND DAD https://t.co/EzcH9nTy6t — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) July 17, 2018

The interview talks about how the two met, Kylie joining Scott on tour on only their second date, and the “Kardashian Curse.”

For the unfamiliar, the “Curse” refers to the many men that have dated the Kardashian-Jenner women and subsequently “burned out.” Of the “Curse,” Scott said he isn’t even “looking at motherfuckers. I don’t be looking at shit. Kylie actually likes me for me.”

“I’m on my own island. So hey, come over there to Astroworld. I’m not into all the other shit. I don’t get involved. I’m over here. Kylie is different,” he said.

Jenner says that other men “come and can’t handle it,” but that she and Scott “go the extra mile” to keep their relationship “super private.”

“If he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s okay with me, because we just do our thing,” she said.

Additionally, GQ went the extra mile and did a video with the pair, where they actually seem like a pretty typical 20-something couple, chatting about the foods they like and exchanging the occasional playful jab:

Hell, Kylie, you can make us a peanut butter and jelly sandwich any day of the week if they’re as good as Travis says they are.