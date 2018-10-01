Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is sorry he ever said the Earth was flat.

On Monday, the hoops superstar appeared at the Forbes Under 30 Summit and was asked if he still believes the world is flat.

Irving didn’t claim that he had changed his mind, but he did apologize for ever bringing up the subject.

“I’m sorry about all that,” he said, adding that he is constantly dealing with angry science teachers who tell him, “You know, I gotta reteach my whole curriculum!”

Kyrie apologizes for saying the world is flat. #Under30Summit pic.twitter.com/uJH3fNbPqS — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) October 1, 2018

Irving first declared he didn’t believe the Earth was a sphere in February 2017.

“This is not even a conspiracy theory. The Earth is flat,” Irving said during one interview at the time. He urged people to do their research on the matter and blamed “them” for lying to us (without naming “them”).

During Monday’s panel, Irving explained that he was really into conspiracy theories at the time he declared himself a flat Earther.

“Everybody’s been there,” he said. “Everybody’s been there like, ‘Whoa! What’s going on with our world?!’”

Irving said his mistake was going public with it.