L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti's Embrace of Harvey Weinstein's Dirty Money....and Even Darker Cash.

As the entertainment and political walls collapse on famed movie producer #HarveyWeinstein, a $1,300 campaign donation he made to #LosAngelesMayor #EricGarcetti surfaced on Garcetti’s campaign finance page of the Los Angeles Ethics Commission.
Garcetti’s people, so far, have not responded to whether he would immediately donate those funds to a woman’s shelter. A petition to encourage him to do so can be found here.
Silence is Garcetti’s generic response when confronted with curious donations from the dark side. As Los Angeles writer #JasmyneCannick recently shared, Garcetti (and a wealth of other Los Angeles politicians) accepted enormous sums of money from #EdBuck, a Democratic bundler in whose bed a young, black, male prostitute recently died from an overdose.
Garcetti is coy about his desire to run for #POTUS. That story, here.
(#DanielGuss, MBA, is a member of the Los Angeles Press Club, and has contributed to CityWatch, KFI AM-640, Huffington Post, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Daily News, Los Angeles Magazine, Movieline Magazine, Emmy Magazine, Los Angeles Business Journal and elsewhere. Follow him on Twitter @TheGussReport. Verifiable tips and story ideas can be sent to him at TheGussReport@gmail.com. His opinions are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of CityWatch.)
