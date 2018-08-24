La Roux Bashes Fox Business For Using 'Bulletproof' In Armored Backpack Segment

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images La Roux singer Elly Jackson has criticized Fox Business for using hit song "Bulletproof" during a segment on bulletproof backpacks for children.

La Roux singer Elly Jackson has criticized Fox Business for using hit song “Bulletproof” during a segment on armored children’s backpacks.

A snippet of the 2009 track was played out to introduce a bit on bulletproof back-to-school garments on Monday’s broadcast of “Mornings with Maria.”

Fox Business back-to-school segment​ glamorizes bulletproof backpacks and clothing for kids https://t.co/6Ks670aEAn pic.twitter.com/HikywO9a7l — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 20, 2018

“Using ‘Bulletproof,’ a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent,” Jackson said in a statement released to Billboard. “I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way.”

The segment was also widely criticized on Twitter, where some people likened it to a skit from Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America” TV series.

Yeah, the person who chose the song for this segment probably shouldve chosen a different song... https://t.co/MoriVieWtm — Ahmad Nabil (@Anaf_7) August 22, 2018

My goodness. I cannot even wrap my head around this segment. Horrific. — Jennifer Speer (@myjennspeer) August 21, 2018

I actually don't know where to start with this. Firstly, they start off by playing the song Bulletproof, with lyrics that go 'this time maybe I'll be bulletproof'!!!!????? I just can't even.... https://t.co/1bx3DZ8qh8 — Xan Atkins (@xanatkins) August 23, 2018

One of Sasha Baron Cohen's best yet — Patrick McGee (@PatrickMcGee_) August 22, 2018

Is this a 'who is america' segment? "We combine fashion with ballistics" omfg! — George Lewis (@georgelewis1710) August 22, 2018

A Fox Business Network spokesperson told BBC News the song had been “chosen by the production team” and its selection had now ”been addressed.”

Jackson’s representatives did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for further comment. It’s unclear if she will attempt to take measures to prevent the network from using the song in a similar way in future.