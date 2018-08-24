La Roux Bashes Fox Business For Using 'Bulletproof' In Armored Backpack Segment

La Roux singer Elly Jackson has criticized Fox Business for using hit song “Bulletproof” during a segment on armored children’s backpacks.
A snippet of the 2009 track was played out to introduce a bit on bulletproof back-to-school garments on Monday’s broadcast of “Mornings with Maria.”
“Using ‘Bulletproof,’ a song I wrote about relationships, for a piece like this is abhorrent,” Jackson said in a statement released to Billboard. “I have never, and would never approve my music to be used in this way.”
The segment was also widely criticized on Twitter, where some people likened it to a skit from Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America” TV series.
A Fox Business Network spokesperson told BBC News the song had been “chosen by the production team” and its selection had now ”been addressed.”
Jackson’s representatives did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for further comment. It’s unclear if she will attempt to take measures to prevent the network from using the song in a similar way in future.
The issue of artists criticizing the use of their songs has come to the fore in recent months, most notably with Aerosmith and R.E.M. among the artists demanding President Donald Trump not play their tracks at his political rallies.