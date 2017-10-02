Labor And Delivery Nurse Helps Mom Give Birth At Target

It’s a well-known fact that Target has a cult-like status among many moms. But that doesn’t make it an ideal place to give birth.

An expectant mother named Tanya St. Preux went into active labor and gave birth to a baby boy at a Target in Buford, Georgia, in August. Fortunately, Caris Lockwood ― a labor and delivery nurse ― was also shopping in the store at the time and helped deliver St. Preux’s son.

Courtesy of Piedmont Healthcare A Georgia woman gave birth in a Target store with the help of a labor and delivery nurse shopping there.

Lockwood, 24, has worked at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital for two years. “As a labor and delivery nurse, she’s trained to deliver babies on her own, and has had to at least twice in the hospital, but this was certainly a different experience for her,” a representative for Piedmont Healthcare told HuffPost.

Lockwood was shopping for shoes at Target with her mom and sister on Aug. 25 when St. Preux went into labor.

“Her mom was actually the first to notice that Tanya was going into labor,” the representative explained. “At first she thought her mom was just trying to get her attention to show her a ‘cute pregnant mom,’ but then Caris realized what was happening and sprang into action.”

Courtesy of Piedmont Healthcare Caris Lockwood is a 24-year-old labor and delivery nurse who has worked at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital for two years.

Courtesy of Piedmont Healthcare “As a nurse you’re always thinking several steps ahead, so I was trying to think about the important things I could control ― towels, gloves, calming Tanya, etc.,” Lockwood told HuffPost.

Courtesy of Piedmont Healthcare The healthy baby boy was born around 5 p.m.

An emergency room nurse was also shopping at Target and teamed up with Lockwood. The delivery took about 15 minutes, and the baby boy was born around 5 p.m.

On Sep. 25, Piedmont Healthcare posted a photo of the two women and shared the unusual birth story on Facebook.

The caption also quotes St. Preux as saying, “Caris was God-sent and amazing. She was sweet and caring and exceeded everyone’s expectations. She went way over far and beyond.”

The post received around 8,000 likes and was shared more than 430 times.

Courtesy of Piedmont Healthcare Lockwood visited St. Preux in the hospital.

Following the birth, Lockwood shared her joy that everything worked out.