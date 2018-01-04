Ladies Day: How to Get Ready for the Next Aintree Grand National

Making a change from my usual football reporting I thought id enliten you all about Ladies day at the Grand National as I will be making my yearly addendance. Ladies day at the Grand National is a great day to get yourself clobbered out and looking amazing. If you are planning to attend the Grand National for the first time ever, congratulations! You have made the right choice. Watching from home is great and some even say you’ll get to see more on television, but trust me when I say there’s nothing quite like experiencing it in real time. Read on to find out how to be perfectly ready for the most prestigious horse race on the planet.

The all important what to wear

And there off! What to wear at Ladeis Day Grand National

Once or twice, you might have seen the pictures from the Grand National and cringed or wowed at outrageous or gorgeous hats, lovely dresses, and calf-destroying heels. Or maybe you have made it your sworn duty to catch all the Grand National looks every single year. Whatever the case, you might want to keep these in mind as you get ready for the event:

Your stunning outfit

Make sure you have good coverage with your race day outfit!

Has to provide enough cover. Yes, that’s the first consideration and not the fact that it must be stunning. It will look great, of course, but you don’t want to be distracted by your Goosebumps and general discomfort. If you think April is a bit of a chilly month, you can expect the weather to be even more so on a racecourse.

Shoes

Check out my race day shoes.

If you ended up fussing over the colour and style of your dress, you may end up fussing even more over your shoes. While you might want to get a new pair of shoes, you may be better off wearing a pair you’ve won a few times as long as it matches your dress. Why? Because brand new shoes can be a pain to walk in, especially if you’re going to be walking over grass for hours. If you must get new shoes, make absolutely certain they’re not even a bit tight.

All about the Hats

A fantastic display of ladies day hats

For some reason, I keep thinking about the iPhone hat I saw a while ago. You can do about anything with your hat, as long as it matches your race day outfit of course. If you doubt the sanity of the hat, please ask the opinion of those who really love you, not those who simply claim to. Also, be sure to stay away from soggy straw and an overly wide brim (won’t be good if high winds decide to say hi).

Brush up on your knowledge

Wouldn’t you love to be able to correctly predict who wins the race? Well, I would! I found this great resource that can help you “find the winners of the future using lessons learned from past Grand Nationals.” Now, how cool is that? There is a lot to learn about the most famous horse race in the world and it’s about time you got yourself a history lesson if you haven’t already.

If you’re wondering precisely what you should be learning about, start with the history of the Grand National. Then you’ll want to read about some of the most fascinating players to ever win or even just participate in the race. My favourites are the six and seven year olds who not only took their chances on the course, but won! Now, is that a feat you can imagine your six-year-old-self achieving? Also, be sure to read up on the course and find out what makes it so fantastic, although, you’ll probably have an idea if you have been watching and having a flutter on the Grand National over the years.

Tickets

Don’t sit around waiting for who knows what if you really want to attend the Grand National. Tickets sell out fast, so figure out which ticket you’ll be getting and buy it as soon as it’s available.