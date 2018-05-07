Lady Antebellum missed getting the national anthem right by a country mile.

The Grammy-winning trio sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Saturday’s NHL playoff game between host Nashville and Winnipeg ― and it all went south at “O’er the ramparts we watched.”

The gaffe drew a smile from the Predators’ Filip Forsberg, a Swede.

Lady Antebellum regrouped to finish, and were good sports about the flub on social media afterward.

“We’re human too y’all,” they wrote.

Welp. We’re human too y’all 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♂️ We’re still rooting for ya Preds!!! #smashville pic.twitter.com/0fWw5EqV8R — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 6, 2018