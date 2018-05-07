Lady Antebellum missed getting the national anthem right by a country mile.
The Grammy-winning trio sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Saturday’s NHL playoff game between host Nashville and Winnipeg ― and it all went south at “O’er the ramparts we watched.”
The gaffe drew a smile from the Predators’ Filip Forsberg, a Swede.
Lady Antebellum regrouped to finish, and were good sports about the flub on social media afterward.
“We’re human too y’all,” they wrote.
Nashville lost the game, 6-2.
The Tennessean wrote that the team “spared Lady Antebellum the indignity of having the most regrettable performance on the Bridgestone Arena ice surface Saturday.”
