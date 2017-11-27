‘Lady Bird’ Becomes Best-Reviewed Movie In Rotten Tomatoes' History

Bust out a celebratory clove cigarette!
“Lady Bird,” Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age film about a teen with a penchant for Dave Matthews Band, puffing on fiberglass and throwing herself out of the occasional moving car has broken a Rotten Tomatoes record.
According to the film review aggregation site, the story of Christine McPherson’s (Saoirse Ronan) senior year of Catholic high school has a 100 percent score after 170 positive reviews — “and counting,” the site notes. The high rating maintained over the number of reviews make “Lady Bird” the best-reviewed movie of all time on the site.
The previous record holder was 1999′s “Toy Story 2,” which held a 100 percent score after 163 reviews.
It’s no easy feat to get a 100 percent score, let alone maintain that score over a large amount of reviews. For instance, only seven films on Rotten Tomatoes’ Top 100 Movies of 2017 list have earned the perfect rating at all.
“Lady Bird,” which Gerwig wrote and directed, has also snagged three Gotham Award nominations and four Independent Spirit Award nominations.
As Kyle would say, that’s hella tight.
“Lady Bird” is currently in theaters nationwide.