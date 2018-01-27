So Here's The 'Lady Bird' Trailer Except Every Line Is Screamed

Sometimes a thing described to you is no match for experiencing the thing firsthand.

For example, this “Lady Bird” trailer where every line of dialogue is screamed, created by lone Twitter user “toni” under the handle @laterchalamet.

The 2017 film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, about a teenage girl surviving her final year of high school while dealing with an antagonistic mother has received widespread critical acclaim. It’s also been nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture.

“A trailer where every line is screamed? That can’t possibly be entertaining,” you say. Oh, but it can. Oh, but it is.

I now present to you, the Lady Bird trailer, but I scream every word... pic.twitter.com/4W0BfwTZz9 — toni ▽ (@laterchalamet) January 26, 2018

Don’t think too much about it, just watch and laugh. As a bonus, Toni also took a scene from the film “Call Me By Your Name” and screamed it.