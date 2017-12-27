Lady Bunny Brings "Christmas Leftovers" to The Stonewall Inn-"You Never Know, Santa Claus May Pop In-And He's Very Frisky"!

For a legend like Lady Bunny, one of the only stages that would be fitting of the “Wigstock” founder is The Stonewall Inn, where she is bringing her latest standup/song parody extravaganza, “Christmas Leftovers” (through December 30th). Expect song parodies, the cheekiest of humor, and a little dirtiness thrown in for good measure! I sat down to talk with Lady Bunny about how a certain “Bob’s Burgers” star inspired her to hit the stage again, how to perfect her own brand of humor, and who exactly cleaned the bathroom when she and a certain “Supermodel of the World” lived together!

You are going to be hitting the The Stonewall Inn through December 30th for your latest show “Christmas Leftovers”! That’s right! The show is so great because I went to go see my friend John Roberrts at Joe’s Pub, who does the voice of Linda on “Bob’s Burgers”. His show is so much fun and I decided to get out of my apartment in front of bad Christmas movies and back on that stage at The Stonewall! That’s one of the other best parts about being at Stonewall for “Christmas Leftovers” and at The Monster on Sunday nights, I can literally walk to work. It’s a lot of new stuff, some old stuff, but the show is very different from the “Trans-Jester” that I also did at The Stonewall previously. It’s filled with silliness, craziness and of course, dirtiness, because let’s face it, I’m a slut! (laughs). It’s only about one quarter Christmas music, as I do parodies like “Santa Claus Just Came In My Mouth” and other classics (laughs). There are observations about me spending time with family over Thanksgiving and how trying it was. Therefore, I will be spending Christmas with my chosen family! Bianca Del Rio is making an audio cameo as the ghost of Christmas Past, Present and Future in a skit that puts the “Bunny” back in Ebenezer Scrooge, and that is going to be a riot. Of course there are going to be some surprises, who knows Santa may pop by and he’s very frisky! (laughs).

“Trans-Jester” had an amazing run and “Christmas Leftovers” will be surely just as successful. What is it like performing at such an iconic place as The Stonewall Inn? The funny thing about The Stonewall Inn is that it has really has had a revival. “Trans-Jeseter” ran for a year and a half and I was so surprised to see so many young people there! The place has a great vibe and everyone is so friendly. It’s not the kind of place where you would take a first date that you really wanted to impress, but it’s a lovable legendary dive!

You are performing at a place that is so politically iconic as well. In today’s climate and with the climate being so polarizing, is it challenging constantly coming up with new and creatively funny material? I cannot tackle the year that Christmas was marked with sexual assault and Donald Trump, so I am not even trying (laughs). This show is an escape. I am going to be dishing “Drag Race”, there is a little bit of everything in there. Am I going to tell some jokes about Trump? Of course, there’s a whole song about him. I am not going to cram it down anyone throat though, since we are all watching the news with such dread. I know that I need a break from it, and to tell you the truth , even before Trump, there are so many nightmarish scenarios from aborting healthcare to global warming, you have to think that you cannot control that, let me bring some joy into someone’s life or there won't be any joy in my own life! I am not saying don't try to change things, but sometimes you need to simply refuel with a few laughs and a cocktail and a very silly show like “Christmas Leftovers”!

Speaking of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, the trailer for “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3” has dropped and it’s premiering on VH1 in 2018. After coming up through the ranks together, can you believe that queens like you and RuPaul are such juggernauts in the industry and that drag is becoming such a part of the culture? Well Ru is the “juggernaut”, I’m performing on The Stonewall Inn! (laughs). I am glad to have friends that I can borrow money from if I need to!

So this is a question that I am sure, many people have been dying to know the answer to; all those years ago when you and RuPaul lived together all those years ago who cleaned the bathroom you or Mama Ru? Darlin’, I don’t think that bathroom got cleaned (laughs). Ru and I and everyone else in that house were very messy at that time, so I’m not sure it ever got cleaned at all!

So we’re going to play a game of #FastAndLoose, which I play frequently and get some pretty interesting answers. I’ll give you a name of a queen and you give me the first word or phrase that pops up in your mind....

Bianca Del Rio-Not Today Santa!

Leigh Bowery-Genius.

Lina-She is music. She is rhythm. She is life. My sister.

Mona Foot-Former Roommate!

Sherry Vine-Skinny. And I hate her.

Tina Burner-Very Creative. One of the best of the new bunch.

Jackie Beat-Hysterical. No other queen has written for the likes of Joan Rivers, Roseanne, Elvira; she is one of a kind.

I have seen you do roasts and countless hours of standup; what you put into your stand up is so smart and the timing is impeccable. What would you tell an aspiring or even experienced comedian about what makes a really fantastic comedian? Well, I would have to really give credit where it’d due. I work with a writer, for “Christmas Leftovers” included, who helps me write and her name is Beryl Mendelbaum. Part of it really is the material. You know what, I actually don't like doing roasts, because the idea is to be as hateful as possible and you just never know when you are going to just cross the line. I just came back a week ago from Louisville, Kentucky where we were going to roast this queen, but two or three days before that, she had fallen, gone to the hospital, and then the realized that she had cancer! I mean, everyone knows that I like sick and twister humor, but sometimes with a roast in particular you don’t want to hurt people’s feelings beyond repair.

My shows are for people who like sick and twisted senses of humor though! I have another friend who was just riding a bicycle and they had to ampuate the poor things leg! I said “well girl, you love riding horses, I guess now there is one less decision you have to make, now you ride side saddle” (laughs). The people that get me know that there is not any viciousness behind it. My show is not for the politically correct and not for the prudish. Since a lot of my show happens after Christmas, people are going to be so sick of that music I think they are going to be ready to hear those songs be twisted into warped parodies. To be honest with you, we will see how it goes, but I am open to the ida of having a running gig somewhere. I am just talking out loud, but rather than sit cooped up in January overeating, it may be a good idea to head out, coax people out, and have a running show there and I would keep trying out new material. We will see how this one goes..

After a career that has spanned decades opened doors both for yourself and so many countless other queens, what continues to inspire you? Cocaine. (laughs). I am dreaming of a White Christmas!

Lady Bunny’s “Christmas Leftovers’ runs through December 30th at The Stonewall Inn. All performances are at 7PM, with doors at 6:30. Ages 21 and up with ID. Cash sales at the door when available. Seating is first come, first serve. Stonewalls upstairs cabaret is an intimate venue, so grab your tickets now!