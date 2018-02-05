People Hilariously Blast ‘Lady Doritos’ On Twitter

The idea that women are dainty about eating snacks has put a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths — and made them eager to poke fun at the concept of chips designed for women.

Last week, PepsiCo’s CEO Indra Nooyi discussed women’s supposedly meek snack-consuming habits in a Freakonomics interview.

The show’s host, Stephen Dubner, observed, “I understand that men and women eat chips very differently” and asked Nooyi to describe the difference.

She gave an example using Doritos, one of PepsiCo’s products. According to Nooyi, men enjoy licking Dorito dust off their fingers with “great glee,” and when they’re done with a bag, they enjoy dumping the “little broken pieces” from the bottom into their mouths.

But Nooyi suggested women are way too refined or self-conscious to eat Doritos that way.

“Women would love to do the same, but they don’t,” Nooyi said. “They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

When Freakonomics asked Nooyi if PepsiCo was playing around with the idea of creating “a male and female version of chips,” Nooyi said the company was.

“It’s not a male and female [version] as much as, ‘Are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?’” Nooyi said. “And yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon.”

Women: We want equal pay for equal work and an end to sex discrimination in the workplace.



Society: Here’s a bag of Lady Doritos so you won’t have to crunch too loudly in front of your male colleagues. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) February 5, 2018

Cheer up, gals! We may not get a lady president, but we do get lady Doritos! — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕖 𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕟 (@NicCageMatch) February 5, 2018

Though Nooyi did seem to confirm that the company was working on new snack products geared specifically toward women, she never specifically mentioned which brand would make these products or what they would be called. (PepsiCo also owns brands like Lays and Cheetos.) A spokesman for PepsiCo declined to comment to HuffPost about whether the company had conducted research about snack consumption based on gender.

But that didn’t prevent the phrase “Lady Doritos” from trending on Twitter on Monday ― and let’s just say people found the entire idea pretty crummy.

The only good thing about the new quiet “Lady Doritos” is now they can’t hear us coming pic.twitter.com/irMRblNDP4 — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 5, 2018

women: give us equal pay

the world: look, a KFC female colonel!

women: we said equal pay

the world: doritos won't crunch anymore!!!

women: EQUAL PA-

the world: have you tried "BIC PENS FOR HER"?? — Ali Vingiano (@alivingiano) February 5, 2018

About to sit down and write an angry letter to Doritos. pic.twitter.com/CXEWt1Xb1s — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) February 5, 2018

Good news, ladies. We got a female Colonel Sanders and Doritos that don’t crunch, so feminism is cancelled. We’ve achieved equality. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 5, 2018

Lady Doritos should be so crunchy that the noise drowns out the whining of any man within a 10-foot radius https://t.co/ZqheTHXv5s — Elahe Izadi (@ElaheIzadi) February 5, 2018

Questions I have about the forthcoming lady Doritos:

1. May I request they be salted with the tears of our enemies?

2. Will they be priced to align with the gender pay gap?

3. If a lady is OK with crunching, crumbs and public eating, is she banned from purchasing them? — Kim Bongiorno (@LetMeStart) February 5, 2018

Me, in response to the article about Doritos making “quiet” chips that are “lady-friendly” pic.twitter.com/8VQ3TEMw59 — Aureylian (@aureylian) February 5, 2018

In response to Doritos lady friendly crisps I shall be eating the biggest crisps I can find crunching really loudly burping and carrying a packet of crisps as a handbag — kate ford (@kateford76) February 5, 2018

OH THANK GOD. My foremost lady concern has been how loud I eat. "Too masculine!" I think to myself, as I stuff my face with Doritos and hear the manly man crunch as I chew. Ladies only eat in delicate whispers, each chew like the quietest lady sigh. https://t.co/e04KgII0ru — Elizabeth M. (@_ElizabethMay) February 5, 2018

I saw Lady Doritos trending and thought “Ah, so Kylie named her baby.” — Laraine Pennington (@LaraineBaker) February 5, 2018