Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Croon And Cozy Up In 'A Star Is Born' Trailer

Lady Gaga looks poised to conquer the big screen in the first trailer for “A Star Is Born,” co-starring Bradley Cooper.

Gaga’s powerhouse vocals appear to be front and center in the musical romance, due out in October. Released Wednesday, the trailer features footage of the pop diva crooning a new tune, reportedly called “The Shallow.” But Cooper, who is making his directorial debut with the movie, shows off some surprising musical chops as well.

This will be the fourth incarnation of “A Star Is Born.” This version follows Jackson Maine (Cooper), a veteran country crooner, who discovers struggling singer-songwriter Ally (Gaga) as she performs in a local dive bar. A romance ensues, but the two musicians find themselves at odds as Ally’s career takes off and Jackson’s success wanes.

“For some reason, this story somehow moved me in a deep way, somewhere inside of myself,” Cooper told Entertainment Weekly of the film, parts of which were reportedly filmed during Lady Gaga’s headlining stint at the Coachella Music Festival in 2017. “It all came down to this broken love story, and there’s no better way to express that than through singing because there’s nowhere to hide when you’re singing.”

“You’ll be blown away by what [Lady Gaga’s] created,” he added.

Previous iterations of “A Star Is Born” were released 1937, 1954 and 1976. The 1937 film had Janet Gaynor in the role Gaga now plays, followed by Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand in the 1954 and 1976 versions respectively.

Streisand offered praise for the remake during an onstage interview with Ryan Murphy in March, calling it “very good.”