Jeff Spicer via Getty Images The epitome of glamour.

Lady Gaga knows how to command a stage, a screen and, of course, a red carpet.

The “A Star Is Born” actress wowed in yet another stunning look at the London premiere of the film on Thursday, wearing a Sarah Burton-designed Alexander McQueen creation from the fashion house’s autumn/winter 2013 collection.

It’s described as an “organza jacquard lace dress with three-dimensional gold and pearl embroidery, dropped sleeves and a gold and pearl-embroidered harness with a ruffle collar,” according to the label’s Instagram.

Just like “Shallow,” the soaring song from the movie’s trailer, this medieval look will have you diving off the deep end.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Gaga wore her hair in an updo with her platinum-blond bangs framing her face, and accessorized with shimmering silver nails and a massive diamond ring.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

A close-up photo of the embroidery shows the incredible craftsmanship that went into the gown:

Gaga has chosen stunning looks for each of the premieres she’s attended. At the 2018 Venice Film Festival, the singer chose a pink, feathery concoction from Valentino Couture that wowed the crowd.

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Lady Gaga on the red carpet at the 75th Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31.

She followed that with a figure-hugging, velvet veiled look at the Toronto International Film Festival. Talk about drama:

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Lady Gaga attends the premiere of "A Star is Born" at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9 in Toronto.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Gaga wowed in a silver Givenchy gown complete with a cape, a gorgeous train and plenty of Bulgari diamonds.

“I just had a vision for silver lace, and Givenchy did a beautiful job,” the singer told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday. “They were so wonderful.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Lady Gaga attends the premiere of "A Star Is Born" at the Shrine Auditorium on Sept. 24 in Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images It was quite the look.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images So gorgeous.