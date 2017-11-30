STYLE & BEAUTY
11/30/2017 10:42 am ET

Lady Gaga Won't Get Sand Kicked In Her Face In This Outfit

"Call me Princess Peach."
By Ron Dicker

Lady Gaga gave her Little Monsters quite a surprise Wednesday, posting photos of herself in a small bikini on her Miami tour stop.

The “Poker Face” singer isn’t shy about sharing provocative pics, but has mostly avoided, at least recently, revealing swimwear shots on her Instagram.

Not this time.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Gaga paired a triangle top with a thong bottom, completing the ensemble with high heels as she stood defiantly on the beach.

She featured her derriere in one shot. “Call me Princess Peach,” she wrote.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Gaga is scheduled to complete the Florida leg of her “Joanne” tour on Friday in Tampa before moving on to Texas.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

And she’s getting some sun before she arrives.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
How Many Of These Lady Gaga Moments Do You Remember?
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Lady Gaga Rock Music Poker Face
Lady Gaga Won't Get Sand Kicked In Her Face In This Outfit
CONVERSATIONS