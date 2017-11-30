Lady Gaga Won't Get Sand Kicked In Her Face In This Outfit

Lady Gaga gave her Little Monsters quite a surprise Wednesday, posting photos of herself in a small bikini on her Miami tour stop.

The “Poker Face” singer isn’t shy about sharing provocative pics, but has mostly avoided, at least recently, revealing swimwear shots on her Instagram.

Not this time.

Gaga paired a triangle top with a thong bottom, completing the ensemble with high heels as she stood defiantly on the beach.

She featured her derriere in one shot. “Call me Princess Peach,” she wrote.

Gaga is scheduled to complete the Florida leg of her “Joanne” tour on Friday in Tampa before moving on to Texas.

