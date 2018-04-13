ENTERTAINMENT
Lady Gaga Crushes On Cardi B's 'Bad Romance' Cover In High School

The rapper was a show-stealing Little Monster back in the day.
Even Lady Gaga is a fan of teen Cardi B.

A clip circulating on Twitter of the “Bodak Yellow” rapper performing Gaga’s “Bad Romance” in high school got Gaga’s attention this week.

The circa-2009 video showed Cardi B, whose original name is Belcalis Almanzar, working the cover in a red getup with backup dancers. Dig those synchronized hand movements.

Clearly, Gaga was charmed.

“I LIVE @iamcardib,” wrote the “Poker Face” singer, who threw in hand, fire and heart emojis for good measure.

Man it’s good to be Cardi B right now. The Bronx rapper has a baby on the way, a hit album already delivered and now she’s got her “idol” Gaga all gaga over her.

World domination can’t be far off.

