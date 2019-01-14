A night of triumph for Lady Gaga at the Critics’ Choice Awards turned to anguish on Sunday.

After winning for best song and sharing the award for best actress for “A Star Is Born,” Gaga told social media followers that she found out her horse was dying, and was rushing to the animal to say goodbye.

“My heart is exploding with pride,” she wrote on Instagram. “But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying.” She added: “Our souls and spirit were one.”

Gaga posted a photo of her riding the horse in a 2016 Vanity Fair Italy cover and reminisced of their treks together:

“I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you.”