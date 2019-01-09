Lady Gaga is the queen of not only dramatic entrances but also dramatic fashion moments.

The singer and “A Star Is Born” actress showed up to the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City on Tuesday night in yet another jaw-dropping, outrageous look on her awards season tour.

Gaga wore a custom black halter-neck tuxedo dress by Ralph Lauren, which the brand said was embellished with 23,000 jet crystals. The gown’s thigh-high slit showed off her black heels, all of which she paired with a bold red lip and blueish-platinum hair fashioned in an old-Hollywood style.

But the most eye-catching part of the singer’s outfit was clearly a black and gold feathered cropped cape, which she carried instead of wore.

It’s an accessory that’s off the deep end, and we’re diving in.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Lady Gaga at the 2019 National Board of Review awards gala, where she was named Best Actress, Jan. 8 in New York.

James Devaney via Getty Images Lady Gaga brightens a dreary night in Manhattan on Jan. 8.

Pacific Press via Getty Images Her bold lip and dark smoky eye add to the drama of the look.

The actress took home the Best Actress award for her role as singer Ally in “A Star Is Born.”

In her 13-minute acceptance speech, Gaga spoke about having been bullied and channeling that to play the character.

“Ally was all the things I was not when I went out into the world to pursue my dreams,” the 32-year-old performer said.

“I had to reflect on an earlier time in my life, in high school and earlier, when I was bullied. I felt unheard. I was traumatized by people telling me over and over again that I wasn’t and couldn’t become who I dreamed of becoming.”

Nicholas Hunt via Getty Images Gaga in a custom black tuxedo dress by Ralph Lauren. So, so dramatic.

She dedicated the award to her fiancé, talent agent Christian Carino, and thanked her family members for their enormous support.

“I have always made art not just for myself but to make my family proud. I did this one Germanotta-style,” said Gaga, who was born Stefani Germanotta.