Lady Gaga Goes Angelic White In Plunging Gown On SAG Awards Red Carpet

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual SAG Awards on Sunday.

Let us always remember Lady Gaga slaying the 2019 SAG Awards this way.

The pop star was stunning vision in white arriving on the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium ahead of the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Gaga whited out the carpet in a monochromatic Dior Haute Couture dress with a high-slit and plunging neckline adorned with fraying fabric accents.

The Golden Globe-winner caused quite a stir with her head-turning look, which she paired with matching pumps, a gold choker and oversized earrings. The gown gave Angelina Jolie’s famously high-slit dress a run for its money with the star striking pose after pose on the red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Lady Gaga stuns in a Dior Haute Couture gown.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images The gown featured a high slit and plunging neckline adorned with accents of fraying fabric

Gaga has been shutting down red carpets all awards season long, but fans on social media were particularly shook by her all-white ensemble.

lady gaga arriving at the sag awards is richest thing i’ve seen today. pic.twitter.com/4wpDPB3Cgx — ☽ (@gagasyuyi) January 28, 2019

OH SHE ABSOLUTELY NAILED IT WITH THIS ONE pic.twitter.com/vdQ9JtKVh2 — James Harness (@JamesHarness) January 28, 2019

The singer is up for multiple awards at the ceremony with “A Star Is Born.” The film dominated nominations with four nods in major categories, including Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and the night’s top honor, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.