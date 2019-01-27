ENTERTAINMENT
01/27/2019 07:48 pm ET

Lady Gaga Goes Angelic White In Plunging Gown On SAG Awards Red Carpet

The "A Star Is Born" actress served up some old Hollywood glamour at the ceremony.
By Cole Delbyck
Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual SAG Awards on Sunday.
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual SAG Awards on Sunday.

Let us always remember Lady Gaga slaying the 2019 SAG Awards this way.

The pop star was stunning vision in white arriving on the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium ahead of the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. 

Gaga whited out the carpet in a monochromatic Dior Haute Couture dress with a high-slit and plunging neckline adorned with fraying fabric accents. 

The Golden Globe-winner caused quite a stir with her head-turning look, which she paired with matching pumps, a gold choker and oversized earrings. The gown gave Angelina Jolie’s famously high-slit dress a run for its money with the star striking pose after pose on the red carpet. 

Lady Gaga stuns in a&nbsp;Dior Haute Couture gown.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Lady Gaga stuns in a Dior Haute Couture gown.
The gown featured a high slit and plunging neckline adorned with accents of fraying fabric
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The gown featured a high slit and plunging neckline adorned with accents of fraying fabric

Gaga has been shutting down red carpets all awards season long, but fans on social media were particularly shook by her all-white ensemble. 

The singer is up for multiple awards at the ceremony with “A Star Is Born.” The film dominated nominations with four nods in major categories, including Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and the night’s top honor, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

But let’s be honest ― her red carpet look has already made her an automatic winner. 

