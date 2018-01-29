We can always leave it to Lady Gaga to make a grand entrance on every red carpet, and Sunday night at the Grammy Awards was no exception.

The “Born This Way” singer arrived wearing a showstopping custom Armani Privé ensemble, complete with a dramatic black skirt and long-sleeve lace jumpsuit. She accessorized with bold-statement earrings, and wore a white rose and Time’s Up pin, showing her support for the movement. But her striking hair and makeup really stole the show.

Makeup artist Sarah Tanno used Marc Jacobs Beauty products to create Gaga’s look, which included shimmering black and silver smoky eyes, a nude pink lip and defined brows. Tanno also added a soft touch of blush (Air Blush soft glow duo in Kink & Kisses) and highlighter (Dew Drops coconut gel highlighter) to give the performer’s face an “elegant glow.”

“Gaga’s eyes were inspired by a dark starry night. Romantic and striking to complement her gorgeous Armani Privé gown,” Tanno said in a press release.

Here’s a breakdown of Gaga’s bold eye makeup:

Then there was the “Million Reasons” singer’s hair: three fishtail braids that merged into one, featuring corset-style lacing along the back of her head. The look was created by hair stylist Frederic Aspiras using John Frieda products.

A rep for Aspiras provided a breakdown of the look for HuffPost. Aspiras started by spraying Gaga’s hair with a detangling spray (John Frieda Luxurious Volume Full Hydration detangling mist) to help with combing, then he applied mousse (Luxurious Volume Perfectly Full mousse) for extra volume and texture. Aspiras parted the singer’s hair down the middle and blow-dried it before creating a braid on either side of her head. He then wove a string through the two braids to create the corset-like design on the back of her head, and sprayed a coat of hairspray (Luxurious Volume Forever Full hairspray) to keep things in place.

Aspiras teased Gaga’s look before the big reveal with a post on Instagram.

“Tonight, I’ve teamed up with my friends at @johnfriedaus to create a very special look for the show,” Aspiras wrote in the caption. “The look is romantic, seductive, Victorian inspired.”

