Listen Up, Monsters: Lady Gaga Is Getting A 2-Year Vegas Residency

Joanne is heading west.

Lady Gaga announced Tuesday that she’ll be getting her own residency at Park MGM’s Park Theater in Vegas. According to a press release, her residency will begin in December 2018 and last for two years.

“Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed!” Gaga wrote on Twitter. “LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga.”

The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga pic.twitter.com/UhPdW5wgXu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2017

Gaga shared photos of herself and her team closing the deal on social media. In a series of Instagram posts, Gaga wrote that she was “SO HAPPY and excited beyond belief” about the new journey, adding, “I was made for this town.”

“It’s the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli,” Gaga said in a statement. “It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas. I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honor of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before ... I’ll leave my heart on the stage every single night.”

The press release stated that additional information about dates and tickets will be released in the coming months.