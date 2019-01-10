Lady Gaga Apologizes For Song With R. Kelly, Vows To Pull It Off The Market

Pop star Lady Gaga apologized on Thursday for her past collaboration with R&B singer R. Kelly, who was accused of multiple counts of sexual misconduct in the new Lifetime docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly.”
Gaga, 32, shared a lengthy note on Twitter to say sorry for her “poor judgment when I was young” in working with Kelly on the 2013 song “Do What U Want (With My Body).” They performed the song together on “Saturday Night Live”:
Kelly denies the claims, which prosecutors in Georgia are now reportedly investigating.
Gaga, herself a victim of a sexual assault when she was 19, said the allegations made against Kelly were “absolutely horrifying and indefensible.” She also announced plans to “remove this song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms” and vowed never to work with him again.