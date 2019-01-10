Lady Gaga Apologizes For Song With R. Kelly, Vows To Pull It Off The Market

Gaga, 32, shared a lengthy note on Twitter to say sorry for her “poor judgment when I was young” in working with Kelly on the 2013 song “Do What U Want (With My Body).” They performed the song together on “Saturday Night Live”:

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

Kelly denies the claims, which prosecutors in Georgia are now reportedly investigating.