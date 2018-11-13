Lady Gaga Blasts Trump, Uplifts Fellow Evacuees At California Wildfire Shelter

Lady Gaga, who fled her home in Malibu, California, on Friday ahead of the ongoing Woolsey fire, took time to visit fellow evacuees at a Red Cross fire shelter on Sunday. A day later, she blasted President Donald Trump on Twitter for his dismissive attitude and late response to the devastation.

“You continue to make it clear you care for no one other than yourself,” she wrote in a tweet addressed to the president.

.@realDonaldTrump I knew this before, but you continue to make it clear you care for no one other than yourself. Mr. President show some compassion for the people of California and set an example of kindness for this country. #BeKind #Kindness #CaliforniaFire — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 12, 2018

The “A Star is Born” actress visited a fire shelter at Pacific Palisades High School for 90 minutes on Sunday, according to TMZ. She snapped photos, distributed gift cards and sang to a 98-year-old woman who, like Gaga, had fled her home. The pop star also gave an impassioned and uplifting speech to the displaced crowd.

“I extend my love to each and every one of you,” Gaga told her fellow evacuees, as seen in a TMZ video. “I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone. And we have each other.”

Gaga also said in her speech that she was still “in a daze,” and encouraged victims to talk to the counselors on site.

“Share your stories and talk to each other during this time... Let’s keep the faith together,” she said. “It is so important that you take care of what’s going on in your head and in your heart.”

Over the weekend, Trump had criticized California’s “forest management” while firefighters and residents were battling the blazes.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

On Monday evening, Trump approved a major disaster declaration for California to help the tens of thousands of people affected by the deadly wildfires in various parts of the state.

As of Tuesday, the wildfires had left at least 44 people dead.