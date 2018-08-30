There's Extra And Then There's Lady Gaga Arriving At The Venice Film Festival

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Lady Gaga and Christian Carino are seen during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Since “Yaaas Gaga” has nearly lost all meaning from overuse, it’s best saved for when it feels truly earned.

Well then, let’s just say we uttered those words at least four times while looking at photos of Lady Gaga arriving at the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Thursday to promote her upcoming movie “A Star Is Born.”

While most A-listers hit the festival by boat, Gaga looks like she literally invented water travel, giving paparazzi a show with a flower in hand and her sky-high black pumps hanging off the side of the vessel.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Lady Gaga is seen during the 75th Venice Film Festival.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

“A Star Is Born” is the third remake of the 1937 movie of the same name and marks Gaga’s first leading role in a feature film. Directed by and co-starring Bradley Cooper, the musical romance follows her character’s ascent to superstardom and her relationship with a troubled country rocker played by Cooper.

The soundtrack will feature a handful of original songs, including duets with Cooper, who also co-wrote some tracks.

The film is set to premiere at the festival on Friday, before it hits theaters in October.

But back to Gaga’s heart-stopping ensemble ― or ensembles. If one wasn’t enough, the Grammy winner also turned out another look earlier in the day in Paris, before jetting to Venice.

Sporting the same coiffed 1950′s-style curls, Gaga made exiting her hotel a major fashion moment, wearing a skin-tight orange cut-out House of CB dress and a yet-to-be released Celine handbag.

Marc Piasecki via Getty Images Lady Gaga is seen leaving her hotel on Aug. 30 in Paris.

Marc Piasecki via Getty Images